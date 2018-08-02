New bus incentive hitting Cork could save you some cash on those cross-city journeys

There is a new bus incentive running in Cork that could save you those precious coins on the run up to payday.

Picture this - you are running for the bus in a downpour similar to what we experienced this week.

You just about catch the bus, only to realise you have no change or that you have forgotten to top up your Leap Card.

Disaster.

And don't even think about a Billy Murphy-style hijack of the 208 bus. The Young Offenders boys can't get you out of this one.

This is where Cork City Council's new #super7 bus incentive comes in handy.

In the run up to 9 August, we want to introduce you to our 7 fantastic measures that will improve access for all!

🚨 Reduced bus fares🚨

From August 9, Leap Card holders will enjoy a reduced fare of €1 across Cork's Urban Red Zone.

That covers Cork city centre and its perimeter, including some suburb towns, from Blarney across to Riverstown, down south to Ringaskiddy and across the city to Curaheen and Ballingcollig.

It is available from 2pm to the last bus service, 7 days a week and will last until September 15.

The incentive comes on the same day as the St Patrick's Street car ban re-introduction.

From August 9, cars will no longer be permitted to travel on St Patrick's Street from 3.00pm to 6.30pm each day.

The trial run of the car ban, which was in place earlier this year, divided opinion given the restricted access to the city's busy shopping street each afternoon.

However, despite complaints from some retailers, City Hall confirmed the return of the car ban back in June.

It might not be all bad though, that €1 bus fare might just encourage us to leave the car at home and catch the bus to Mahon to do damage to our forever-suffering bank accounts.

Sure look, just in time to check out the new stores set to arrive in the shopping centre soon too!