Netflix's reboot of the Sabrina TV series has been given an official release date

It looks like the reboot of the Sabrina TV show is another step closer to our screens.

The "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" will launch on October 26th.

The show's official Instagram account has posted to say "Time for CAOS. October 26th".

The Netflix reboot reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that deals with horror, the occult, and witchcraft.

The new series stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina, who will be taking over the iconic role over from Melissa Joan Hart who starred in the original 90s version.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement for the new Netflix series.

Safe to say, we’re excited to see if this Netflix reboot will live up to the hype.

*cue 90s nostalgia*
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

