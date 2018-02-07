Netflix wants you to remember your first time ahead of Valentine's Day

Do you remember your first time?

Netflix does!

The streaming service has released their list of the first shows that Irish users chose to binge-watch, just in time for Valentine's Day.

According to Netflix, it takes roughly 12 days for someone to start their first binge (or roughly date number three).

Topping the list of Irish users first mass watched shows is Breaking Bad following the life of Walter White, everyone's favourite drug kingpin/high school chemistry teacher.

Following on we have Orange Is The New Black, House of Cards, and Narcos.

Stranger Things comes in fifth on the list but is probably our favourite.

Here are the top 20 'First Binges' on Netflix in Ireland.

1. Breaking Bad

2. Orange is the New Black

3. House of Cards

4. Narcos

5. Stranger Things

6. Peaky Blinders

7. Making a Murderer

8. Gossip Girl

9. Prison Break

10. Sons of Anarchy

11. Power

12. Suits

13. Pretty Little Liars

14. 13 Reasons Why

15. The Inbetweeners

16. The Vampire Diaries

17. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

18. American Horror Story

19. The Killing

20. Homeland

If you want to find out your own first-time binge, it's very simple.

Go to your individual account on Netflix.com, click on your profile icon and go to account, then click Viewing Activity and start scrolling down… then keep scrolling until you hit the bottom of the list.