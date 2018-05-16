Netflix release teaser for George R. R. Martin series filmed in Limerick

Netflix has released a teaser for Nightflyers, which is currently in production at Troy Studios in Limerick.

The series started its production earlier this year on location in Limerick.

Based on George R. R. Martin's novella, Nightflyers is set in the future on the eve of Earth's destruction.

A crew of explorers journey on the most advanced ship in the galaxy, The Nightflyer, to intercept a mysterious alien spacecraft that might hold the key to their survival.

As the crew nears their destination, they discover that the ship's artificial intelligence and never-seen captain may be steering them into deadly and unspeakable horrors deep in the dark reaches of space.

Gretchen Mol stars as Dr. Agatha Matheson alongside Eoin Macken as Karl D’Branin, David Ajala as Roy Eris, Sam Strike as Thale, Maya Eshet as Lommie, Angus Sampson as Rowan, Jodie Turner-Smith as Melantha Jhirl and Brían F. O'Byrne as Auggie.

Nightflyers will air exclusively on Netflix worldwide, excluding the United States.