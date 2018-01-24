Netflix has everything you need for a cosy Valentine’s night in

Forget about trying too hard in an overpriced restaurant this Valentine’s Day - to many, true love is a cosy night in.

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, Netflix is hoping you will fall in love with the new shows and films coming your way in February.

From Altered Carbon to Zoolander 2, here are some highlights that caught our eye:

By The Sea - Feb 11

Shakespeare In Love - Feb 1

It’s A Kind of a Funny Story - Feb 1

Testament of Youth - Feb 14

Zoolander 2 - Feb 4

Magic Mike XXL - Feb 13

Altered Carbon: Season 1 - Feb 2

The Pursuit of Happyness - Feb 14

Coach Snoop: Season 1 - Feb 2

Queer Eye: Season 1 - Feb 7

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Part 2 - Feb 9

Seeing Allred - Feb 9