Netflix has added some brilliant movies to get us through a rainy Easter weekend

It looks like there are a cold and showery few days in store for the country this Easter weekend, so it comes as a relief to know that Netflix has us covered with a range of brilliant new movies and TV programmes to keep us occupied while scoffing all the chocolate in sight.

We can further indulge our sweet tooth by bingeing on seasons 1-7 of The Great British Bake Off, with Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood on hand to get you through the long weekend.

Among the new movie additions, there's something to cater to all tastes, be it comedies, dramas, thrillers, or hungry sharks.

Jaws (Available from April 1st)

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, Jaws set the standard for edge-of-your seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the way audiences experience movies. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town's chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again.

The Lady in the Van (Available from March 31st)

Dame Maggie Smith, recreates one of her most celebrated roles, the singular Miss Shepherd, in The Lady In The Van, Alan Bennett’s big-screen comedic adaptation of his own iconic memoir and honoured stage play. Based on the true story, Miss Shepherd was a woman of uncertain origins who “temporarily” parked her van in Bennett’s London driveway and proceeded to live there for 15 years. What began as a begrudged favour became a relationship that would change both their lives.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Available from March 30th)

After the cataclysmic events in New York with The Avengers, Marvel's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" finds Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, living quietly in Washington, D.C. and trying to adjust to the modern world. But when a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague comes under attack, Steve becomes embroiled in a web of intrigue that threatens to put the world at risk. Joining forces with the Black Widow, Captain America struggles to expose the ever-widening conspiracy while fighting off professional assassins sent to silence him at every turn.

Captain America: Civil War (Available from March 30th)

Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War finds Steve Rogers leading the newly formed team of Avengers in their continued efforts to safeguard humanity. But after another incident involving the Avengers results in collateral damage, political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability, headed by a governing body to oversee and direct the team. The new status quo fractures the Avengers, resulting in two camps, one led by Steve Rogers and the other following Tony Stark.

Bridge to Terabithia (Available from March 29th)

Jess Aarons is an outsider at school and even in his own family, until he befriends a new girl at school, Leslie Burke. Leslie loves to tell stories of fantasy and magic. Jess loves to draw and together they create the secret kingdom of Terabithia. A magical place that only they can escape to, by swinging on an old rope over a stream in the woods near their homes. There, the friends rule the kingdom, fight the Dark Master and his creatures and plot against the school bullies.

The Little Rascals (Available from April 1st)

They're all here! Spanky, Alfalfa, Buckwheat, Darla, Stymie, Porky, Petey the dog and all of the Little Rascals star in this hilarious heart-warming classic. Their new adventures begin at an emergency meeting of the "He-Man Womun Haters Club." Alfalfa has fallen in love with Darla, threatening the very existence of their "boys only" club. Further trouble ensues when their clubhouse is destroyed and their prized go-cart "The Blur" is stolen by the neighbourhood bullies. How can they win the big race and its prize trophy?

Charlie St. Cloud (Available from April 1st)

Adored by his single mother and his little brother Sam, Charlie St. Cloud (Zac Efron) is an accomplished sailor and college-bound senior with a bright future ahead of him. When Sam dies in a terrible accident, Charlie's dreams die with him. But, so strong is the brothers' bond that, in the hour before each sunset, Charlie and Sam meet to play catch. The return of a former classmate (Amanda Crew) leads Charlie to a difficult choice: remain stuck in the past, or let love lead him to the future.

Public Enemies (Available from April 1st)

Depression-era bank robber John Dillinger's (Johnny Depp) charm and audacity endear him to much of America's downtrodden public, but he's also a thorn in the side of J. Edgar Hoover (Billy Crudup) and the fledgling FBI. Desperate to capture the elusive outlaw, Hoover makes Dillinger his first Public Enemy Number One and assigns his top agent, Melvin Purvis (Christian Bale), the task of bringing him in dead or alive.

Smokin’ Aces (Available from April 1st)

Sleazy entertainer Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) incurs the wrath of crime boss Primo Sparazza when he agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. Two FBI agents (Ray Liotta, Ryan Reynolds) have the difficult task of protecting him from a motley assortment of bounty hunters, hit men and nefarious vixens who are converging on his Lake Tahoe encampment to rub him out and collect a hefty reward.

Nightcrawler (Available from March 30th)

Down on his luck Lou Bloom stumbles upon the underground world of L.A. freelance crime journalism, a quick way to make cash. As his new business flourishes his desire for success leads him to make questionable moral decisions in order to stay ahead of the game and always be the first of the scene.

Churchill (2017) (Available from March 31st)

Churchill follows Britain's iconic Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the days before the infamous D-Day landings in June 1944. As allied forces stand on the south coast of Britain, poised to invade Nazi-occupied Europe, they await Churchill's decision on whether the invasion will actually move ahead. Fearful of repeating his mistakes from World War I on the beaches of Gallipoli, exhausted by years of war, plagued by depression and obsessed with fulfilling historical greatness, Churchill is also faced with constant criticism from his political opponents.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (Available from March 31st)

This is an action comedy about the world’s top protection agent (Reynolds) and his new client: a notorious hitman (Jackson). They’ve been on opposite ends of a bullet for years but now must come together for 24 hours to get from England to The Hague. The only thing standing in their way is the murderous dictator (Oldman) who uses his power to create trouble for the pair at every stop along their way.

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (Available from April 1st)

Erik Stifler takes the chance of his life at the annual and infamous Naked Mile race, where his devoted friends and some uninhibited sorority girls create the most outrageous weekend ever!

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (Available from April 1st)

With the help of Jim's Dad (Eugene Levy) and the legendary Book of Love three friends embark on a hilariously outrageous quest to lose their virginity with the girls of their dreams.

Knocked Up (Available from April 1st)

Rising journalist Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) hits a serious bump in the road after a one-night stand with irresponsible slacker Ben Stone (Seth Rogen) results in pregnancy. Rather than raise the baby on her own, she decides to give Ben a chance to prove he is father material. However, he is unsure if he is ready to be a parent, and both wonder if they would be compatible lifetime partners.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Available from April 1st)

Written by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos, the story jumps forward 10 years. Toula (Nia Vardalos) and Ian (John Corbett) have been married a long time and their relationship has lost some of its spark. Like most mothers, Toula is at odds with her 17-year-old daughter, Paris. But Paris is not content to be relegated to everyone’s thoughts of what constitutes a good Greek girl. As she grapples with her family’s expectations of her, a Portokalos family secret will bring three generations of family members together for an even bigger and Greeker wedding!

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (Available from April 1st)

Adam Sandler and Kevin James star as best friends and fellow firefighters Chuck and Larry, the pride of their Brooklyn fire station. Chuck owes Larry for saving his life. Larry calls in that favor big-time by asking Chuck to pose as his "domestic partner"; so his kids will get his pension. But when a fact-checking bureaucrat becomes suspicious, the two straight guys are forced to improvise as love-struck newlyweds.

Paul (Available from April 1st)

For the past 60 years, a wisecracking alien named Paul (Seth Rogen) has resided at a top-secret military base in America's UFO heartland. When Paul decides he has had enough of Earth, he escapes from the compound and hops on the first handy vehicle -- a rented RV manned by two British sci-fi nerds named Graeme (Simon Pegg) and Clive (Nick Frost). With federal agents and the father of an accidental kidnap victim on their tail, the two hatch a crazy plan to help Paul return to his spaceship.

The Other Guys (Available from March 30th)

Misfit NYPD detectives Gamble and Hoitz (Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg) are sentenced to life behind the desk. They hate each other and the monotony of their meaningless jobs, as they’re forced to live in the shadow of the two biggest and most badass cops on the force (Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne Johnson). But when those guys go down for the count, opportunity knocks for Gamble and Hoitz.