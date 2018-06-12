Netflix Down: People go into panic mode

Netflix went down last night and people took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

No one could understand what was happening when users trying to view content on the online streaming giant were greeted with an error message.

Since the outage appeared, Netflix released a statement saying they were dealing with the issue.

We are aware of members having trouble streaming on all devices. We are investigating the issue and appreciate your patience. — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) June 11, 2018

Users were quick to vent their frustration about the situation on Twitter.

@netflix I'm in the UK and have tried on my laptop, smart tv and apple tv why you down I'm lost!!! #netflix #netflixdown pic.twitter.com/xCTMGKHt0A — Megan Emily Jones (@megaaanemily) June 11, 2018

#Netflixdown... This is it people. It's the end of days. pic.twitter.com/iwI9bZ5tnM — Justin Hutton (@thebeerbeagle) June 11, 2018

Some people found the whole thing really entertaining.

However, the problem was soon rectified - users said they were without service for one or two hours - and the streaming site was back working.

The streaming issues we reported earlier have now been resolved. Thank you for your patience, and as always, happy streaming! — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) June 11, 2018

Now that it’s back, time to get started on your binge-watching fest all over again.

