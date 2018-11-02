Netflix documentary shows Ireland's fight for marriage equality

A new documentary on Netflix highlights Ireland's recent campaign for marriage equality.

From Katherine Zappone & Ann Louise Gilligan's case to a yes vote on May 22, 2015, 'The 34th' spans a decade culminating in the 34th amendment to the Irish constitution, allowing same sex marriage.

Produced by COCO Television, the documentary tells the story of the driven and dedicated people who formed marriage equality in Ireland and developed it into a highly effective grassroots force with one clear goal in mind - the extension of civil marriage to same-sex couples.

Through revealing interviews and archive material, former board members and staff outline the strategising, fierce battles, sheer hard graft and personal cost of running such an all-consuming campaign.

The film opened at the 25th GAZE International LGBT Film Festival, where it was highlighted by the panel as the film that best embodied the spirit of the festival.

'The 34th' was honoured with the 'Spirit of Gaze Award' along with the 'Audience Award'.

‘The 34th’ is streaming now on Netflix.