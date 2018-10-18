Need Halloween inspiration? Check out these terrifyingly talented Irish MUAs
The leaves have turned, the air is crisp and everything has become pumpkin spiced.
Yes, autumn has well and truly arrived and Halloween is creeping closer.
With spooky season already underway the fear is setting in.
No, we're not talking about poltergeists and hauntings. We're talking about costumes.
The amount of thought and planning that needs to go into your costume is downright frightening.
Scary or cute? Classic or cult fave? Shop-bought or homemade?
Fear not, fellow ghouls, we have plenty of inspiration for you right here from some terrifyingly talented make-up artists.
Jade Mullett
Glamoween Skullstress ☠️☠️☠️ @itsinyourdreams Discount code DREAMERJADE ... I created this look using my @realtechniques Core & Multi Tech Collection 🎃 #makeupartist #halloweenmakeup #halloween #candyskull #skullmakeup #wakeupandmakeup #itsinyourdreams #realtechniquesireland #realtechniquesbrandambassador #glitter #hudabeauty #goldenglow
🦄🍡🍬💜🍭 Heyyyy Guys, I found out this weekend I’m nominated for “ Best Makeup Artist “ for the 2018 @histyleie Awards 🤩 Hi Magazine 😱 It made my day!! Thank you for always being the best support a gal could ask for, I love Makeup and to be recognised for doing what I love in a category with those I admire is the best feeling in the world! Mwah xo 💜💜💜
Jan Cleary
Finally Halloween Favoutire time of year. I carved nail extension into points and stuck them into soft putty and covered with latex and cotton wool. Dragon lizard demon • • • • • • #specialeffectsmakeup #halloween #halloweenmakeup #halloweenmakeupideas #halloweenmakeuplook #softputty #nailextensions #latex #scary
Fabiana Coppola
Let the fun begin 😈 A devilish collaboration with @barrymcosmetics featuring their new glitters & face jewels to kick off the Halloween makeup season . . . BARRY M PRODUCTS: -Freak Show face jewels -Glitter Fixer Gel -Wild Child Glitter Rush Body Glitter -Hella Pick ‘n’ Glitz glitter pot -White Bold Waterproof Eyeliner -On Point black waterproof precision eyeliner -Avant Garde Lip Liner -Avant Garde Matte Me Up liquid lip paint -Flawless Chisel Cheeks Contour Cream Kit -All Night Long Full Coverage Foundation in ‘Dulce De Leche’ -All Night Long Full Coverage in ‘oatmeal’ -Lash Vegas black mascara . . . ALSO USED: - @meltcosmetics love sick shadow - @anastasiabeverlyhills soft brown dipbrow pomade - @hudabeauty bridget lashes . . #barrym #barrymcosmetics #glitter #facejewels #halloween #halloweenmakeup #demon #devil #makeupaddict #makeupbyme #amazingmakeupart #dublin #muamakeupartist #irishbbloggers #melt #meltcosmetics #lovesick #hudabeauty #hudabeauty #anastasiabrows #anastasiadipbrow #anastasiabeverlyhills #abh #dipbrow #dipbrowpomade #collab
💀💀💀 . . . . . @barrymcosmetics products used: SKULL -Sugar Skull face jewels -Glitter Fixer Gel -Boo Pick ‘n’ Glitz Glitter pot -Black Bold Waterproof Eyeliner -On Point black waterproof precision eyeliner -All Night Long Full Coverage Foundation in ‘Dulce De Leche’ -All Night Long Full Coverage in ‘oatmeal’ -Lash Vegas black mascara . . . . . Other products: - @bperfectcosmetics x @staceymariemua carnival palette - @pinkyrosecosmetics bright lights palette . . . . . - @primark Skeleton jewellery . . . . #barrym #barrymcosmetics #glitter #facejewels #halloween #brightlights #palette #pinkyrosecosmetics #halloweenmakeup #skull #sugarskull #skeleton #skeletonmakeup #staceymariemua #makeupaddict #makeupbyme #amazingmakeupart #dublin #muamakeupartist #irishbbloggers #bperfectcosmetics #bperfect #carnival #penneys #primark #collab
💚 NO ONE MOURNS THE WICKED 💚 Have I got any Wicked Fans here?🙋🏼♀️If you wanna dress as your favourite witch this year but don't want to be stained Elphaba green for a week- try this mix! BASE - @revolutionmakeupireland pro sfx paint palette green blended with SFX white base HIGHLIGHT - @revolutionmakeupireland haunted lights highlighting powder CONTOUR - @meltcosmetics xenon eyeshadow & @pinkyrosecosmetics punky shadow (bright lights palette) BROWS - @meltcosmetics xenon eyeshadow - @pinkyrosecosmetics punky shadow (bright lights palette) - @louboutinbeaute luminous ink liner in Lady Twist EYES - @meltcosmetics xenon eyeshadow - @pinkyrosecosmetics punky, smash & glitz shadow (bright lights palette) - @revolutionmakeupireland throne shadow (dark reign palette) - @urbandecaycosmetics special effects lip topcoat in Litter - @louboutinbeaute luminous ink liner in Lady Twist - @louboutinbeaute lash amplifying lacquer LIPS - @louboutinbeaute luminous ink liner in Lady Twist - @urbandecaycosmetics special effects lip topcoat in Litter - @meltcosmetics goalz shadow (Gemini palette) . . . . . #witch #wicked #wickedwitch #elphaba #glinda #halloween #halloweenmakeup #christianlouboutin #louboutinbeaute #beautelouboutin #melt #meltxenon #meltcosmetics #gemini #loraarellano #danabomar #urbandecaycosmetics #urbandecay #udireland #liptopper #glitter #green #iridescent #pinkyrosecosmetics #brightlights #makeuprevolution #revolutionpro
Natalie Costello
That gas time I was valak and @jesscostello_ nearly had a baby panic attack_ 😆🙏 using : @wolfefaceartfx aqua paint and sponges #theconjuring #theconjuringmakeup #makeup ##horror makeup #horror #sfx #fxmakeup #mua #specialeffects #scary #halloweenmakeup #thehorrorgallery #horror_sketches #halloween #nunmakeup #nun #art #paint #bodyart #facepaint #bodypaint #valak #valakmakeup #makeupartist #irish #irishmuas #thenun
Laura Dempsey
😈😈😈😈😈😈. . . CATEGORY IS - BASIC WITCH .😂😂😂😂 . . lol. Horns are from @partyworldtv and painted over . Blood is from @kryolanofficial . Facepaint from @officialsnazaroo . @itsinyourdreams Purple Dragon Glitter . Flower from from @primark and some flowers from Party World layered over it! . . . #halloweenmakeup #makeup #wakeupandmakeup #halloween
💀💀💀 . . . Sure I have no idea what this is but?? 😂. @sleekmakeupirl Old Hollywood liquid lipstick with one of the Metallic liquid lips pressed on top! . . . On the chest I used Liquid Latex, Blood and Putty from @kryolanofficial and painted over with @skinillustratorofficial Necro Mania palette to shade and colour! . . . . #HalloweenMakeup #Zombiemakeup #pinupmakeup #hudabeauty #wakeupandmakeup
Orla Fenton
Scary Mary time @inglotireland 76, 77, 70, 67 gel liners Duraline 88 pigment @lauren_rebeluna Amelia lashes @patmcgrathreal clear gloss @staceymariemua @bperfectcosmetics Carnival palette @anastasiabeverlyhills clear brow gel @shophudabeauty Faux filter foundation #inglotireland #inglot #shophudabeauty #hudabeayty #rebelunalashes #patmcgrath #staceymariemua #carnivalpalette #bperfectcosmetics
X - RAY 💀 Finally did a look for @keilidhmua #freakweek 👻 Products - Glam - @doseofcolors #doseofdesixkaty Friendcation palette ( A moment, game over, just a kiss, basic, Cheens, necessary), no shade lipstick @plouise_makeup_academy base @rebeluna_cosmetics Amelia lash @hudabeauty Faux filter foundation (Macchiato) @anastasiabeverlyhills dark brown #browwiz, clear brow gel Skeleton - Kryolan + Snazaroo face paints, @inglotireland gel liners #doseofcolors #desixkaty #shophudabeauty #hudabeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #inglotireland #plouise
Keilidh Cashell
Life VS Death 💀 Ok soooo when is it acceptable to start posting my Halloween looks cause I’m ready? Warming you up with a throwback 😏let me know your suggestions down below.. anything in particular you wanna see? 👻 . Inspo from the fab @giamariewaits with my own twist 🙌🏼 @juviasplace mini masquerade palette ‘ Bori ‘ for pink @morphebrushes X @jaclynhill palette for eye makeup and shading on old side, along with they’re brushes also @jeffreestarcosmetics Drug lord liquid lip for white details, Redrum on the lips @benefit_ire Goof Proof Brow pencil 3 @nyxcosmetics Earth elements Palette for shading @anastasiabeverlyhills THAT GLOW highlighter kit + Medium contour kit @katvondbeauty Tattoo liner @stilacosmetics GOLDEN GODDESS glitter available from @cloud10beauty @uniwigs - use code KEILIDH12 for dolla off! #keilidhmua #juviasplace #morphebabe #abhglow #agemakeup #oldmakeup #freakweek
Doin’ it for the gram 🌸 Seen so many versions of this online - so of course I had to put my own spin on it 👀 concept inspired by the insane @abbyrobertsartistry + @dom.skii 🙌🏼 . @lunarbeauty Life’s A Drag palette @plouise_makeup_academy base @benefit_ire goof proof brow pencil 3 @morphebrushes brushes + 39A palette #keilidhmua #plouise #morphe #yesmorphe #morphebabe #benefit
KEILeesi 😏🐉 patiently waiting for GOT to come back like 🙄 . Mother of dragons turned dragon..One of my favorite looks to date! Now, tell me how am I supposed to top this ? 😭 Tag someone who loves Game of Thrones below! P.S there’s a giveaway on my stories right about now 😏 . There’s a tutorial for this look on my YouTube already👀 @morphebrushes X @jaclynhill palette + brushes @krylonbrand Fresh cut @sosu_bysuzannejackson Contouring kit + Katie lashes @uniwigs Becky wig @anastasiabeverlyhills dip brow medium brown #keilidhmua #got #khaleesi #danaerystargaryen #gameofthrones
Rachel Coffey
✖️WONKA✖️ Hellooo so me and my super talented friend Gaby @segnaro96 did a Tim Burton themed collab, and she did an amazing Corpse Bride look so make sure to check it out. I chose Charlie & The Chocolate factory 🍫💜 PRODUCTS: FACE: @maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation mixed with @makeupforeverofficial Ultra HD Foundation, @collectionlove "Fair" Lasting Perfection Concealer, @katvondbeauty Lock-It Primer, Lock-It Translucent Loose Powder & Shade & Light Contour Palette to contour + bronze, @nyxcosmetics "Pink The Town" HD Blush, @makeuprevolution @makeup_revolution_ireland_ "Peach Lights" Vivid Baked Highlighter. - EYES: @anastasiabeverlyhills Maya Mia Palette - "Caramel" and "Sienna" in the crease, "Medium Brown" Dipbrow in the brows + to create a base for the lid, @inglotireland No.368 Shadow as a transition shade, 335 on the Lid and 302 in the crease and on the undereyes to deepen, @sephoracollection "Wendy G" and "White Gold" from the Pro Editorial Palette on the inner corner, @sleekmakeup Solstice Highlighting Palette on the Brow bone, @nyxcosmetics_uk "Black" Micro Brow & Control Freak Clear Brow Gel, @rimmellondonire "Sable Brown" Soft Kohl Eyeliner, @certifeye "Xenon" Lashes. DRIPS: @wolfefaceartfx "Saddle Brown" and "Orange" mixed, "Black" for shading @officialsnazaroo "White" for highlights, @meltcosmetics "Dark Matter" and @nyxcosmetics "Coquette" for shading on the skin around them. - LIPS: @prettyzombiecosmetics "3 Witches" Liquid Lipstick, @maccosmetics "Rebel", @sephoracollection "Tiila" "Myeisha" and "Electric Purple" Shadows, @nyxcosmetics Baby Pink from the Ultimate Brights Palette in the center, - BODY: @wolfefaceartfx "Yellow", " Saddle Brown", "Orange", "Purple", "Pink" and "Black" Face Paints from the Hydrocolor 12 Color Essentials Palette, @officialsnazaroo "White" Face Paint.
✖️DAPHNE✖️ Last one of this look! Daphne was a fresh water nymph from Greek mythology that was turned into a laurel tree to escape the god Apollo as he was in love with her. You can read the myth I based this look on in the last post and I also tagged everyone else from this collab in it too! 🌿💚 PRODUCTS: FACE: @toofaced Hangover Primer @maybelline Fit Me Matte and Poreless foundation, @nyxcosmetics "Opalescent" Pro Foundation Mixer underneath the foundation, "Porcelain" HD Concealer and "Pink The Town" Blush, @katvondbeauty Shade & Light Contour Palette - "Sombre" to contour, "Levitation" to bronze and a mixture of the contour shades on the nose to create the shadow, @makeuprevolution @makeup_revolution_ireland "Peach Lights" Vivid Baked Highlighter. - EYES: @nyxcosmetics_uk "Coquette" as a transition shade, the green and lime shades from the Ultimate Brights Palette for the green underneath the brow, Control Freak Clear Brow Gel, "Liquid Gold" Prismatic Eyeshadow mixed with @maccosmeticsuk "Nylon" on the lid, @urbandecaycosmetics "Thrash" from the electric palette, @maccosmetics "Cork" Shadow in the crease, @makeupgeekcosmetics "Cocoa Bear" in the crease @inglotireland No.302 shadow to darken the Outer V, No.68 Gel Liner in the waterline, @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina "Medium Brown" Dipbrow as liner and mixed with Duraline to create the "tears" @katvondbeauty "Thunderstruck" Metal Crush Eyeshadow on the brow Bone + inner corner, @sosu_bysuzannejackson "Dubai" Glam Lashes. @freedom_makeup Medium/Dark HD Brow Palette to fill my brows. - LIPS: @katvondbeauty "Lolita" Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, smudged outwards and "Subconcious" from the Shade & Light Contour Palette, @nyxcosmetics "Downtown Beauty" Liquid Suede on the inner part of the lips. - BODY/DETAILS: @wolfefaceartfx Hydrocolour 12 Colour Face Paint Palette - "Saddle Brown" as a base for the body + to draw branches on the face, "Black" to add the lines + shadows and darken other colours, "Green" and "Yellow" to add some mossy colour + paint the leaves on my face, "Orange on some parts to add warmth, @officialsnazaroo "White" Face Paint for details.
✖️ZOMBAE✖️ Hello friends I finally had time to do another Halloween look I've been so busy and I have more ideas I want to do hopefully I can squeeze them in! Last year I did a look inspired by @glenn_arthur_art so I decided to do another one this year. I love how this came out 💚 PRODUCTS: *eyes are edited* FACE + HAND: @illamasqua White Skin Base Foundation all over my face and neck, @rcmamakeup No Color Powder, @sephoracollection Pro Editorial Palette - "Jeffery" (lime green), "Amy" (coral red) and "Tangerine" (light orange) for shading, @makeupgeekcosmetics "Chickadee" and @inglotireland No.327 Shadow to deepen the shading + make it more brown in tone, @wolfefaceartfx Face Paints - "Red" for the blood and drips, "Black" to deepen, add details and shading to the heart and mixed with "Green" for the letters + heart. - EYES: @wolfefaceartfx "Black" and "Red" Face Paints on the outer corner to create a textured effect, "Green" Face Paint on my top lashes, @sephoracollection Pro Editorial Palette - "Porcelain" on the brow bone + inner corner, "Jeffery" as a transition shade, "Tangerine" to make the green more brownish, "Amy" to make the outer corner more red, @nyxcosmetics "Psychedelic" Hot Singles Shadow, Green Corrector HD Concealer as an eyeshadow base + to carve the brows, @sleekmakeup "Dragonfly" and "Cricket" from the Ultra Mattes V1 Palette, @katvondbeauty "Star" and "Gloom" from the Pastel Goth Palette, @makeupgeekcosmetics "Chickadee" to turn it brownish, @inglotireland No.239 Shadow to deepen, No.77 Gel Liner in the waterline + to line the top, @meltcosmetics "Dark Matter" Eyeshadow to deepen everything. A few @primark inidividuals on my top lashes. - LIPS: @makeupforeverofficial Flash Palette - "Green", "Black", "Brown" and "White", @officialsnazaroo "White" Face Paint to draw the teeth + add depth, @wolfefaceartfx "Black" Face Paint to shade, "Red" to add blood + shade, @sephoracollection "Jeffery", "Porcelain" and "Amy" from the Pro Editorial Palette to shade.
