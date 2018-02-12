Nearly 100 tractors took to the roads of Kerry at sunrise this weekend
12/02/2018 - 12:01:00Back to Discover Home
91 tractors took to the roads of Kerry yesterday morning in time for sunrise.
The fleet set out at 6:45 am from Foilmore and embarked on a two-hour drive across the Iveragh Peninsula, to Dromid and back, to raise awareness for mental health services.
With hazards light brighter than the sun, it was a sight to be seen.
Video courtesy of Alan Healy
All funds raised from the run will be donated to mental health services at University Hospital Kerry.
Join the conversation - comment here