Nearly 100 tractors took to the roads of Kerry at sunrise this weekend

91 tractors took to the roads of Kerry yesterday morning in time for sunrise.

The fleet set out at 6:45 am from Foilmore and embarked on a two-hour drive across the Iveragh Peninsula, to Dromid and back, to raise awareness for mental health services.

With hazards light brighter than the sun, it was a sight to be seen.

Video courtesy of Alan Healy

All funds raised from the run will be donated to mental health services at University Hospital Kerry.