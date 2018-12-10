NBA superstar Steph Curry says he doesn’t believe man landed on the moon

It seems the NBA is something of a breeding ground for conspiracy theories.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has revealed he doesn’t believe man ever landed on the moon.

New episode of the #WingingItPodcast with a bunch of 🐐🐐🐐 in the gentlemen’s lounge! Special thanks to the @ringer 🥰 for the opportunity! pic.twitter.com/8UrQx267LV — Baze (@24Bazemore) December 10, 2018

Speaking on the Winging It podcast, the five-time All Star threw out the question: “We ever been to the moon?”

When he was answered in the negative by someone else in the studio, he said: “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so, either.”

Exactly how serious Curry was is up for debate, coming as it did after a discussion about how people know what noises dinosaurs made to put in the Jurassic Park movies.

.@mrvincecarter15, @24Bazemore, and @AnnieFinberg pulled @StephenCurry30 and @andre off the golf links and into the studio for an episode of #WingingItPod to discuss Iggy playing with A.I. and Steph meeting Vince at age 10 https://t.co/3NE6cFcW1h — The Ringer (@ringer) December 10, 2018

But it’s not the first time an NBA star has voiced backing for a conspiracy theory.

Last year, Kyrie Irving – then of the Cleveland Cavaliers – said he believed the Earth was flat.

He later said he was joking and recently apologised.

- Press Association