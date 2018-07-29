Nantes announce Lucas Evangelista signing with Fortnite video

It’s that time of the year when football clubs are signing new players and finding creative ways to make their announcements.

The latest to do so are Nantes, a French association football club in Nantes, Pays de la Loire.

The club have signed Lucas Evangelista, who joins on a five-year contract from Italy’s Udinese.

🆕🖊



Il y a du nouveau dans la squad... pic.twitter.com/NIqLdwqklC — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) July 27, 2018

The 69-second clip posted on Twitter shows Nantes coach Miguel Cardoso chasing two players.

The video ends with the characters running through a door where the 23-year-old Brazilian is waiting with the message “Bem-vindo” (welcome).

England footballers, including Dele Alli and Harry Kane, are said to be fans of the Fortnite game, and the former even went as far as to put on a Fortnite-inspired dance celebration when he scored against Sweden during the World Cup.

- Press Association