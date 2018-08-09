Nando’s are giving Leaving Cert students free food to celebrate their results

Calling all Leaving Cert students!

Whatever your fate may be next Wednesday, it’s going to be a good day as Nando’s are giving you free meal to say “Congratulations”.

Anyone picking up their Leaving Cert (or equivalent) results will be able to grab themselves a free ¼ chicken or Fire-starter, including the new-to-the-menu Halloumi Sticks or classic Nando’s wings.

All you need to do is show them your results, ID and spend over €7.

Don’t worry, they promise not to show that all important piece of paper to anyone else.