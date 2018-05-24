MyTaxi is offereing €10 discount on taxis to the polls

Irish taxi company, MyTaxi have announced that they are offering discounted taxis to voters on May 25.

The promotion is available nationwide from 7am - 10pm to enable voters to get to their local polling stations nice and early.

The offers, which was sent out in an email to users today, offers customers a €10 discount until the polls close.

"The referendum is important so we don’t want anyone to miss out on their chance to vote!" the announcement said.

To avail of the discount simply add the Promo Code 'VOTINGDAY' below to the Profile section of your app.

The company have also advised users to prebook for a suitable time tomorrow to avoid disappointment.