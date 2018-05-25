Mystery family thanked on Twitter after buying a cop his dinner

A police officer has thanked a family who paid for his evening meal just because he was a cop.

The unnamed officer, who serves with Oxford Police Department in Mississippi, shared a picture of his bill on Twitter with a message from a family explaining it was settled.

The officer – and a fellow diner – ate a burger and steak washed down with tea and coffee.

But when they received the $28 (£21) printed bill a note had been added in pen.

It read: “Y’all support us, so I can feed y’all!” It was signed “McCarty’s family”.

The officer had been eating at the Ajax Diner in Oxford’s Courthouse Square.

Sharing a pic on Twitter, the officer wrote: “To the McCarty family I never got to meet… Thanks for the great meal!”

The gesture had the department’s followers welling up.

