'My sister recognised one from War of the Buttons'; Cork hen party with Game of Thrones cast

A mini hen party from Cork were oblivious to their company in a Dublin pub over the weekend - they were partying with two major Game of Thrones cast members.

Michelle O'Riordan's original hen party was cancelled due to the snow, so they had a surprise one on Saturday to tie-in with Ireland's game against Scotland.

Her sisters Caitriona and Cliodhna, their mother, and sister-in-law Blathin got the train from Cork to surprise the bride-to-be in Keogh's pub off Grafton Street.

"It was really quiet, just ourselves in the snug. A gang came in and we thought they knew the barman because they got served kind of quickly," Caitriona told Today FM.

"My little sister Cliodhna thought she recognised one of them from 'War of the Buttons'. Turns out he's in 'Game of Thrones' as well. So were the rest of them, apparently. But we don't watch it."

They had a little party in the snug before being joined by Liam Cunningham and Maisie Williams, who play Davos Seaworth and Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones'. Cunningham also played The Master in 'War of the Buttons'.

"When Cliodhna recognised Liam Cunningham, she went over messing and was like 'can you take a picture of us please?' and he was a bit taken aback."

A stuntman from the TV show convinced the party to include Cunningham in their photo. He later brought Maisie Williams over to Cliodhna for a photo.

"Cliodhna turned around after and was like: 'Who's that?'"

Caitriona said they were both "really sound".

"They were lovely, they were really nice. We just weren't taking much notice of them because we didn't know they were anybody important."

The actors were spotted earlier that day at Ireland's rugby match against Scotland.