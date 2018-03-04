Music students make the most of Storm Emma with a three-day trad seisiún

Leave it to the Irish to make the most of a four-day snowstorm that forced the country into lockdown.

And if there's anything we Irish do best, it's a gool 'ol trad seisiún.

While many people were out enjoying the snow in their area, others were snowed in and had to make the most of a bad situation.

Instead of suffering from cabin fever over the four days, these music students came up with a better plan.

Students of the Cork School of Music received an email on Wednesday morning to inform them that the college would be closed due to the freezing weather conditions.

Realising that they would be house-bound over the next couple of days Hayley Griffin and her housemates decided to invite everyone who owned an instrument over for a trad session.

They spread the word through Snapchat and used the snow in front of their apartment to advertise the get-together.

With a couple of flutes, a keyboard and even some Irish dancing for good measure, it turned out to be a three-day event.

Even brass band Code of Behaviour, who have been taking to the streets of Cork to bring us some upbeat jazz in recent weeks, made an appearance.

We're just sorry we missed out. The craic looked mighty!

- Digital Desk