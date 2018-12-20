Murphy is the most common student surname

Hundreds of college students will have extra reason to celebrate over the festive season as 710 mark their birthdays on New Year’s Day.

The figure emerged from number-crunching of data by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) about the ages, birthdays and other facts on the profiles of the country’s third-level student population.

They discovered January 1 is the fourth-most common birthday out of the entire 365 days a year.

Unsurprisingly, as it only falls every four years, the least common birthday comes on February 29 every - making it an extra special day for just 139 students.

HEA bright sparks noticed, however, that the two most common dates of birth for students at third-level colleges were the last day of September and the first day of October - two consecutive days that fall 39 weeks after New Year’s Eve. But, for students from Limerick, New Year’s Eve itself is the most common birthday.

Classmates of international students in Ireland might want to check in if they have anything to celebrate during the holidays, as the HEA reports 633 students from outside Ireland, in institutions here, have a birthday on one of the nine days from Christmas Eve to New Year's Day.

More than 430 students at Irish colleges should be expecting extra presents on Christmas Day because it is also their birthday. The day before sees 518 enrolled in Irish colleges add another number to their age, and St Stephen’s Day is the birthday of 415. But these three days are among the eight least common birthdays all year, perhaps explaining why names like Noel, Christine or others linked to the holiday season are not among the most common on college registers.

The list of names found most often on campuses is headed by Conor, David, Sarah, Sean and Niamh, followed by Aoife, Michael, James, John and Ciara. These 10 names alone account for almost one-in-10 higher education enrolments, but Jack and Emma push Michael and John out of the ranking if names of new students in this academic year are considered.

There will be no major shocks at the fact that Murphy is the most common student surname, followed by Kelly, Ryan, Byrne and Walsh. The top 10 surnames list is completed by O'Sullivan, O'Brien, O'Connor, Doyle and McCarthy.

A sign of the widening access to higher indication is provided in the fact that 1,277 students are 60 or older.

The question of whether Irish students are at college in their own county was also examined, revealing that just 8% of those from Cork are at a Dublin institution, the lowest proportion for any county with students in the capital.