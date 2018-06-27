Mullingar Gardaí have the 'quack' on the N4
Mullingar Roads Policing Unit took the time out from patrol yesterday to have quack with some furry friends.
A group of ducklings were rescued after their mother was sadly killed on the N4.
Tweeting a photo of the adorable fleet, @GardaTraffic said that they were looking for a different culprit at the time.
Thankfully they were able to rehouse the babies with a couple outside Mullingar who house other chicks of similar age.
Mullingar Roads Policing Unit stop these ducks on the N4. Gardaí were looking for a different culprit, these lads didn't fit the 'bill' 🦆 pic.twitter.com/adPetc09gZ— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 26, 2018
'Waddle' they come across next?
