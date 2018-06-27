Mullingar Gardaí have the 'quack' on the N4

Mullingar Roads Policing Unit took the time out from patrol yesterday to have quack with some furry friends.

A group of ducklings were rescued after their mother was sadly killed on the N4.

Tweeting a photo of the adorable fleet, @GardaTraffic said that they were looking for a different culprit at the time.

Thankfully they were able to rehouse the babies with a couple outside Mullingar who house other chicks of similar age.

'Waddle' they come across next?
By Anna O'Donoghue

