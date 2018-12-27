Mrs Brown's Boys star hits back at critic of Christmas special

One of the stars of Irish comedy Mrs Brown's Boys has hit out at a critic and defended the show.

Danny O'Carroll, who plays Buster Brady on the show, shared a review of the show from The Independent which was highly critical of the recent Christmas special.

Danny O'Carroll (Buster Brady), Brendan O'Carroll (Agnes Brown) and Paddy Houlihan (Dermot Brown) on the Mrs Brown's Boys set.

Giving the special a one-star review, the critic - Sean O'Grady - writes: "It will take me a long time indeed to forgive the BBC for its infatuation with Mrs Brown’s Boys, which is so awful that it is physically painful to sit through."

O'Grady goes on to say that "Mrs Brown's Boys could be a sitcom with an edge to it, an update of the much-missed Father Ted. Instead, [Brendan] O’Carroll’s creation is a way to nod off in front of the telly, safe in the knowledge you’ll not miss much."

O'Carroll has since hit back at the review on Twitter, saying he received the "only review I care about".

He wrote: "I received a message today to say 'THANK YOU' because while they were watching Mrs Browns Boys Christmas Special they heard their autistic child laugh for the first time."

Mrs Brown's Boys is set to tour Ireland and the UK in 2019 with the show, Mrs Brown's Boys D'Musical.