Movies given sugary makeover courtesy of #sugarymovies hashtag
15/06/2018 - 15:47:00Back to Twitter Discover Home
We all have our favourite sweets.
So, the perfect mix of your most cherished treat with a great picture makes for a winning combination.
In honour of this, the hashtag #sugarymovies was created to reimagine what films would be called with a more sweetened flavour.
Here are some of the best that we found.
Some went old school.
Dial M for Marshmallows #SugaryMovies pic.twitter.com/w5uxglo7NH— 💋Rahsome💋 (@Sixxykitten) June 15, 2018
Others mixed horror with Ben & Jerry’s.
The Hills Have Ice Cream#SugaryMovies— ☮️Lola☯️ (@_lola_bee) June 15, 2018
Chocolate provided some inspiration.
@SeanMoncrieff@ivancorless— Joe Culley 📝 (@TheRealCulls) June 15, 2018
Dairy Milk
(starring Sean Penn!!) #SugaryMovies
Not even romantic comedies were spared the treatment.
#SugaryMovies— Solenna🌙 (@solenna_1) June 15, 2018
Forgetting Sarah Marshmallow
When Haribo Met Sally #SugaryMovies @SeanMoncrieff @ivancorless pic.twitter.com/3cMykeSMu0— Shrednek (@Shrednek) June 15, 2018
Even James Bond got a mention.
Live and let diabetes #SugaryMovies #moviesandbooze @ivancorless @SeanMoncrieff— Yokohama Lustpuffin (@Foot_Off) June 15, 2018
Modern music had to get a shout-out.
After 8 Mile. #SugaryMovies— Conor Leeson (@conorleeson) June 15, 2018
Honestly, we would love to see these movies way more than the originals.
Low G.I. Joe#SugaryMovies@ivancorless @SeanMoncrieff— Stephen Kavanagh (@writt3nw0rd) June 15, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here