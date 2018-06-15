Movies given sugary makeover courtesy of #sugarymovies hashtag

We all have our favourite sweets.

So, the perfect mix of your most cherished treat with a great picture makes for a winning combination.

In honour of this, the hashtag #sugarymovies was created to reimagine what films would be called with a more sweetened flavour.

Here are some of the best that we found.

Some went old school.

Others mixed horror with Ben & Jerry’s.

The Hills Have Ice Cream#SugaryMovies — ☮️Lola☯️ (@_lola_bee) June 15, 2018

Chocolate provided some inspiration.

Not even romantic comedies were spared the treatment.

Even James Bond got a mention.

Modern music had to get a shout-out.

Honestly, we would love to see these movies way more than the originals.