Move over Richie Kavanagh, there’s a new song about Irish potholes about to take over
01/10/2018 - 16:03:00Back to Discover Home
We’ve all been there, those nights you’re on your way home from a night out, with a snack box in hand and you trip and fall into a pothole.
Then out of nowhere an adorable little girl, dressed up as a superhero, comes along and fills the crater with a flower?
No?
Thankfully, Cork-based band, The Struggs have tackled the struggle in their latest song, Potholes.
Watch out, Richie Kavanagh!
Join the conversation - comment here