Move over Richie Kavanagh, there’s a new song about Irish potholes about to take over

We’ve all been there, those nights you’re on your way home from a night out, with a snack box in hand and you trip and fall into a pothole.

Then out of nowhere an adorable little girl, dressed up as a superhero, comes along and fills the crater with a flower?

No?

Thankfully, Cork-based band, The Struggs have tackled the struggle in their latest song, Potholes.

Watch out, Richie Kavanagh!

Potholes is now available on iTunes, Spotify and Youtube.