Mother-of-the-groom surprises wedding guests with amazing drum skills

This Cork woman stole the show at the after party of her son's wedding with her amazing drum skills.

Mother-of-the-groom Patricia O'Mahony broke out her drum sticks as the family celebrated in West Cork last Saturday.

She joined the band for a performance of Ronan Keating's classic hit, Life is a Rollercoaster and she didn't miss a beat.

Amazed by her skills, one man can be heard saying "Jesus, she keeps great time with the music altogether" and later informing us that she has not had any lessons, making her skils all the more impressive.

Patricia's son Eoin and his new wife Sian travelled back to Ireland from New Zealand to be married in Killarney, Co Kerry last Friday.

The celebrations were still in full swing as Patricia rocked out in a marquee in her back garden on Saturday.

