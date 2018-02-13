Most Irish people do not like Valentine's Day

Not looking forward to Valentine's Day? Well, you are not alone as a new survey reveals that the majority of Irish people are just not that into it.

It seems that 71% of us are not fans of V-Day because it is too commercialised and overpriced.

Despite this, 61% of Irish people who are currently in a relationship will celebrate tomorrow while 20% of single people will also do something to celebrate.

They survey, undertaken by iReach Insights, revealed that enjoying a special dinner is still the most popular way for Irish couples to celebrate followed by staying in to watch a film and ordering takeaway.

Valentine's Day might seem like it has become all about spending money but just 52% of people are planning to buy a gift for their partner.

As for our dream Valentine's date - Liam Neeson is the most lusted after man while Amy Huberman is the woman most people want to take to dinner.

Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman are Ireland's most popular couple

Also making the list are Fifty Shades actor Jamie Dornan, Colin Farrell, Saoirse Ronan and presenter Laura Whitmore.

Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman are the country's favourite couple followed closely by Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabine.

For anyone planning on going on a first date or a blind date tomorrow, we have the top five habits to avoid.

Most people said that the most annoying habits while on a dinner date are: being on the phone, being rude to staff, talking about an ex, bad manners and forgetting your date's name.

