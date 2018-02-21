Models held replicas of their own heads on the Milan Fashion Week catwalk
Gucci launched their autumn/winter collection for 2018-2019 at this years Milan Fashion Week, and it certainly turned a few heads.
During the show, models hit the runway carrying severed heads that were identical replicas of their own.
Gucci swapped out handbags for... fake human heads! pic.twitter.com/W4WF0Hr0TU— Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) February 21, 2018
Carry your extra head in your hand @gucci #MFW pic.twitter.com/qmse7IpTcZ— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 21, 2018
[social=twitterhttps://twitter.com/supermodelscom/status/966355505890422785[/social]
Naturally, the internet had to have their say on the matter.
don't ever talk to me or my extremely lifelike clone-head son again. @gucci pic.twitter.com/9LdxLC3TKt— Jillian Lucas (@jilldotcom) February 21, 2018
I love Gucci but can we go back to the good old fashioned runways and not a surgery room with models carrying replicas of their heads pic.twitter.com/W1PvMGky4G— Vicky Gill (@vickygillxo) February 21, 2018
I mean I realise that some top models are head hunted for shows...but this is ridiculous!— 🌟Little Parry🌟 (@MadameCupcakes) February 21, 2018
Fashion show or horror show....way too creepy!
I wanna point out that I was carrying my head before @gucci was. pic.twitter.com/9zdnrvUK8F— nyoldman (@NYDoorman) February 21, 2018
