Models held replicas of their own heads on the Milan Fashion Week catwalk

Gucci launched their autumn/winter collection for 2018-2019 at this years Milan Fashion Week, and it certainly turned a few heads.

During the show, models hit the runway carrying severed heads that were identical replicas of their own.

Naturally, the internet had to have their say on the matter.
