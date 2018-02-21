Models held replicas of their own heads on the Milan Fashion Week catwalk

Gucci launched their autumn/winter collection for 2018-2019 at this years Milan Fashion Week, and it certainly turned a few heads.

During the show, models hit the runway carrying severed heads that were identical replicas of their own.

Gucci swapped out handbags for... fake human heads! pic.twitter.com/W4WF0Hr0TU — Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) February 21, 2018

Naturally, the internet had to have their say on the matter.

don't ever talk to me or my extremely lifelike clone-head son again. @gucci pic.twitter.com/9LdxLC3TKt — Jillian Lucas (@jilldotcom) February 21, 2018

I love Gucci but can we go back to the good old fashioned runways and not a surgery room with models carrying replicas of their heads pic.twitter.com/W1PvMGky4G — Vicky Gill (@vickygillxo) February 21, 2018

I mean I realise that some top models are head hunted for shows...but this is ridiculous!

Fashion show or horror show....way too creepy! — 🌟Little Parry🌟 (@MadameCupcakes) February 21, 2018