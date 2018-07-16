Missing the World Cup already? Here are 10 football documentaries to watch on Netflix

Is your life essentially empty now that the World Cup is over?

Is there a giant football pitch sized hole to be filled until the Premiership returns on August 10?

Netflix has a whole pile of football documentaries that should keep you ticking over until you have the beautiful game returns.

And remember, only 1,588 days to Qatar…

Les Bleus

Concrete Football

LE K Benzema

Sir Alex Ferguson – Secrets of Success

First Team Juventus

Messi

Trainer

Rooney – The Man Behind The Goals

Forbidden Games

Soccer City