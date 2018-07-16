Missing the World Cup already? Here are 10 football documentaries to watch on Netflix
Is your life essentially empty now that the World Cup is over?
Is there a giant football pitch sized hole to be filled until the Premiership returns on August 10?
Netflix has a whole pile of football documentaries that should keep you ticking over until you have the beautiful game returns.
And remember, only 1,588 days to Qatar…
Les Bleus
Concrete Football
LE K Benzema
Sir Alex Ferguson – Secrets of Success
First Team Juventus
Messi
Trainer
Rooney – The Man Behind The Goals
Forbidden Games
Soccer City
