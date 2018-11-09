Missing a kitten? It may have hitched a ride to Offaly

The DSPCA is searching for the owners of a kitten who managed to hitch a ride from Dublin to Offaly.

The six-month-old climbed into the engine of a car at the Dundrum Business Park near Bird Avenue on Wednesday and ended up more than 124 kilometres away.

The cat is being returned to Dublin this weekend and will be in the care of the DSPCA in Rathfarnham.

The black-and-white kitten does not have a microchip and the DSPCA is appealing for anyone who is missing a cat to contact them.

You can find out more about it on the DSPCA's Facebook page