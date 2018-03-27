Mispronunciation has Galway woman in stitches on tonight's First Dates

Did you ever realise you had been mispronouncing a word all your life? Did that realisation happen on national television?

That's the position Kilkenny primary school teacher Paul is in tonight on First Dates.

Veterinary nursing student Sarah, 26, from Galway is matched up with 29-year-old Paul.

He has her in stitches just minutes after meeting, with his unusual way of pronouncing the word 'quays'.

Elsewhere on the last First Dates Ireland of the season, perennially picky Tom, 26, from Clare arrives for a date, admitting that his mother applied on his behalf.

But will 20-year-old student Niamh from Wexford be good enough for ‘mammy’s best boy’?

Painfully aware that his bad teeth have been the bane of his love life to date, Dublin taxi driver Paul, 47, attempts to put a smile on the face of long-time singleton and civil servant Barbara, 50, from Newry.

After sharing several raunchy tales of his previous exploits, Dave, 43, from Tallaght attempts to cultivate something more wholesome with organic farmer Caitriona, 38, from Leitrim.

29-year-old physiotherapist Justin from Ballinteer attempts to boost his impressive romantic hit rate with feisty YouTuber Debbie, 28, from Swords.

First Dates Ireland is on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm tonight.