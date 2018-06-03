‘Miracle’ baby elephant born three months after due date is named

A “miracle” Asian elephant calf born three months after its due date has been named.

Anjan Hi Way made headlines and astonished keepers at Chester Zoo last month when he was delivered after 25 months in the womb.

Scientists thought that mum Thi Hi Way had begun a resorption process and lost the baby, as the gestation period for elephants is 22 months – the longest of any mammal.

Meet Anjan Hi Way 😍 pic.twitter.com/KVkQPMOsSF — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) June 1, 2018

But three months later than expected, she gave birth to the healthy male calf, in a boost to conservation efforts.

The calf was named after Anjan Nath, a leading conservationist in Assam, northern India, who works in partnership with Chester Zoo to combat threats to the mammals.

Born on May 17, Anjan Hi Way joins six siblings at the zoo.

Anjan Hi Way was born in May (Chester Zoo)

The species faces threats to survival from habitat loss, ivory poachers and disease.

Asian elephants, which are native to south and south-east Asia, are listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

- Press Association