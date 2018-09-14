Milwaukee County Zoo’s first ever red panda cub is the definition of cute

The cuteness levels went out the window when Milwaukee County Zoo shared the news that earlier in the summer it welcomed its first ever red panda cub.

Red pandas are considered endangered due to deforestation, poaching and trapping, so it was wonderful to see this cub looking healthy just a couple of months into her life.

The zoo announced that the cub, who is yet to be named, was born on June 6, and while she weighed just 166 grams at five days old she is now 2,538 grams.

The cub, born to mother Dr Erin Curry (do not adjust your screens) and father Dash, is being allowed plenty of time to get comfortable before being introduced to visitors.

And with International Red Panda Day on September 15, what a time it is to be a red panda fan.

- Press Association