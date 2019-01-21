Mike Haley's mam was all Munster fans watching the Exeter game

Munster's Champions Cup clash with Exeter was a tight and tough game that went down to the wire.

The Irish province ground out a 9-7 win at Thomond Park to secure a quarter-final spot against Edinburgh.

Mike Haley in action against Exeter. Picture: Sportsfile.

Munster full-back Mike Haley is enjoying his first season in Limerick and his parents came to their first match at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Haley tweeted after the game saying it was an anxious experience for them, particularly his mother.

"So mum and dad came to their first @Munsterrugby game yesterday at Thomond, unfortunately mum ended up getting too nervous so spent the last 10 minutes of the game hiding in the toilets covering her ears."

So mum and dad came to their first @Munsterrugby game yesterday at Thomond, unfortunately mum ended up getting too nervous so spent the last 10 minutes of the game hiding in the toilets covering her ears 🤣 — Mike Haley (@mikehaley_1) January 20, 2019

We've all been there watching an Irish team in a nail-biter!

Thankfully, the 24-year-old's mother needn't have worried as Joey Carbery's boot ensured victory.

Munster will next be in Champions Cup action when they play Edinburgh in the quarter-finals at the end of March.