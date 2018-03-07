Mick Konstantin is back with a little diddy about social media

For those of you who lived under a rock for most of last year, you may not have heard of Mick Konstantin.

The Kildare native who hit the big time with his song about Conor McGregor.

Not only did McGregor’s team fly him out to Las Vegas for the big Mayweather fight, he also performed his catchy tune at the weigh-ins.

Well, Mick and this ukulele are back with an even catchier diddy, which, this time, speaks an entire generation.

The song, title Insta Generation, describes our constant (or konstant) need for likes and notifications

Give it a listen here: