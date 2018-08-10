Micheal Healy Rae set to release a book and we’re totally here for it

Michael Healy Rae is a man of many talents and now it seems he can add author to that list.

The Kerry TD announced via social media that he’s releasing his own book - Time to Talk.

Through a collection of stories that range from humorous to heartbreaking to poignant, Healy Rae hopes to capture the real heartbeat of rural Ireland.

Explaining, in his own words, what the book is about, Michael said;

“[The book] celebrates the power of stories to forge real human connections and sustain us through life.”

Also in the book, he speaks about the biggest regret of his life and how this has led to him vowing never to stop talking and listening, and really hearing what people are trying to say.

Already people are sharing their reaction to the news of the book.

With that lovestruck sheep in the background this was a massive missed opportunity to call the book:



Ewelysses https://t.co/GcJT7EaoOI — Karl Brophy (@KarlBrophy) August 10, 2018

Find someone to look at ewe the way the sheep looks at Michael. #swoon — Sinead Ryan (@sinead_ryan) August 10, 2018

Safe to say, we can’t wait to grab our hands on this.

The book will be hitting shelves at the end of October but is already available to pre-order from Easons and Amazon.