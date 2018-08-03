Michael Healy-Rae to run for US presidency?

Could we see Michael Healy-Rae seated in the oval office in the near future?

The Kerry TD revealed that he was a US citizen during a Q&A session on his Instagram account last night, and let’s just say, it got a lot of his followers excited.

“I heard you’re eligible for US citizenship? Could we see a president Healy-Rae?” one follower asked.

“I am in fact a US citizen,” Healy-Rae replied with an American flag emoji.

The politician gained citizenship through his mother Julie Healy, who was born in Wilmington, Delaware and grew up in New York.

Sadly, as we all know, you need to be a natural-born citizen of the United States to run for president so we won’t be seeing ‘Make Kilgarvan Great Again’ signs on lamposts anytime soon.

The 51-year-old also mentioned that his favourite politician was former American President, John F. Kennedy (who he has a drawing of displayed in his house), while his least favourite is “a former Tanaiste who was labour and Minister for social protection".

When asked, “If you could change one law in Ireland, what would it be?” he answered: “I’d help young drivers, introduce a system where young drivers would be penalised for wanting to drive their cars to go to work, college etc.”

He also gave his views on the gender pay gap, in which he said that there should be none, the reason he believes rural Ireland is “so seriously neglected” and the possibility of a united Ireland.

But the one question that has caused the most controversy is whether he prefers Barry tea or Lyons tea.

WARNING: The answer might shock you.

Finally, you’ll be happy to know that he’s not Bloggers Unveiled and “good” for Silage.