Michael Healy-Rae held a Q&A session on Insta stories last night

Michael Healy-Rae says he would not rule out running for President in the future.

The Independent TD made the claim during a question and answer session for his followers on Instagram.

He answered: "My main focus at the minute is representing the people of Kerry but I would never rule a thing out."

When asked about Donald Trump, he praised the US President as 'a good businessman' but added that 'he should have stuck to it'.

The Kerry deputy also said that he posted one of his hats to Britain's Prince Harry last week.

During the session, he also revealed that his stolen bike was never returned.

