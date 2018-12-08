Michael Bublé helped a man propose on the Late Late Show last night

It’s safe to say Michael Bublé has a way of making even the most cold-hearted among us feel a little warmth.

But last night he went that extra mile during a chat with Ryan Tubridy on Late Late Show.

After he confirmed that he wasn’t retiring from music and talked about his newest album, appropriately titled ‘Love’, he helped an audience member propose to his girlfriend of six years.

As he prepared to sing another song from the track, he told Tubs that he had a “problem with someone in the audience”, named David O'Regan.

He then walked into the crowd and passed the ring to the jittery man, who proceeded to go down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend and Michael Buble superfan, Ashley Keily.

Congratulations to David O'Reagan and Ashley Kiely on their engagement with a little help from Michael Buble on tonight's #latelate ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/nm7zV73IMe — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 7, 2018

She said 'YES'!