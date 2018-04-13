Met Éireann latest tweet will put a spring in your step

In all seriousness, does anyone remember what it’s like not to leave the house with at least three layers?

Or the feeling of being able to sit outside for more than 10 minutes?

No? Us neither.

Well, after the legends at Met Éireann finally had the chance to deliver some sunny news to us today, they've lost control of themselves.

With warmer weather forecast for mid next week, it finally looks like Spring is just around the corner 🙂 pic.twitter.com/P97tHsaQdp — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 13, 2018

SPRING IS FINALLY BEING SPRUNG.