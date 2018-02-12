Met Eireann have ruled out one particular name as a storm name

Met Eireann vetoed Nathan as a storm name because of the country and western singer Nathan Carter.

So far this year we’ve seen storm Aileen, Ophelia, Brian, Eleanor, and Hector.

Still to come are storms Karen, Larry, Octavia, and Paul.

The forecaster collaborates with the British Met Office each year to decide on names for the coming season.

The Times reports Irish meteorologists also forced a change to names like Patrick for being a bit too cliched but the former head of forecasting Gerald Fleming has asked for Daniel to be changed to Donal, Finn to Fionn and Miranda to Maeve.

As in previous years, Q; U; X; Y and Z will not be used to comply with international storm naming conventions.