Members of Irish Defence Forces send Valentine's messages from overseas

While many of us spend Valentine's Day cuddled up with our significant other, others will spend the day separated from loved ones.

Among those are the members of Defence Forces who are currently deployed in other countries.

There are 375 personnel serving in Lebanon, 135 in Golan Heights in Syria and many others deployed in 11 other countries including Mali, The Democratic Republic of Congo and Western Sahara.

It is always difficult to be away from family and friends but special occasions can be especially tough.

This Valentine's Day some members who are serving overseas have sent messages to their loved ones here in Ireland.

Pat Burke sent a sweet message home to his wife in Cork

"Happy Valentines Day to my gorgeous wife I hear your heart beating everywhere I go" - Commander (NS) Pat Burke UNIFIL

Newly-engaged Alan channeled the Bard for his message

"Ruth,

By the time you read this we will be engaged! Otherwise please ignore this message…

As Shakespeare once said: “The very instant that I saw you, did my heart fly to your service.”

You make me want to be a better man,

Love from the Captain of your heart,

Alan." - Capt Alan Burke UNDOF

Robert sent Jade a lovely message on their fourth Valentine's Day apart

"To Jade, Happy Valentines Day. Of our 6 Valentine’s together, this is only the 4th that I’ve missed. Hopefully next year!! See you soon, Love always, Robbie." - Pte Robert Kelly UNDOF

Paul sent a Valentine as Gaeilge to Rachel

"Lá fhéile Vailintín faoi mhaise duit Rachel Grá mo chroí thú mo stór." - Comdt Paul O'Donoghue UNIFIL

Damien feeling thankful for his wife Clare

"To my wife Clare Huang Meade I am truely blessed to have you in my life I love you and look forward to spending time with you soon Happy Valentines Day my love xxx" - Cpl Damien Meade UNIFIL

John Paul is counting the days until he is reunited with Jasmine

"Jasmine sorry I cant be there to celebrate Valentines Day with you Hopefully my present will make up some bit for it Less than 100 days to go." - Lt John Paul Lee UNIFIL

Colin is sending love to his three Valentines

"Happy Valentine's Day to my beautiful wife Mandy and our two beautiful little girls Abigail and Chloe. Love Colin." - Cpl Colin Dwyer UNIFIL

Shane never feels too far from his fiance

"Happy Valentine's Day to my wonderful fiance. You are in my heart always. I look forward to seeing you very soon. Lots of love, Shane." - Lt Shane Flood UNIFIL

Luke is looking forward to being reunited with his family

"I'd like to wish my beautiful fiance Trish a happy Valentine's Day. I hope you're not missing me too much. I hope Mike is being good for you! I will see you soon. Love Luke x" - Pte Luke Ward UNIFIL

- Digital desk