Meltdown averted - Instagram is back up and running

Back to Discover Home

Update: We can all relax again knowing that as of 9.10am, Instagram is officially back up and running.

Now post that selfie you've been thinking about posting while you can!

Earlier: Instagram users across the globe are struggling to log into the app.

Many Instagram users have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to vent their panic and frustration with the social media app.

It has been reported that the app has been down now for over 30 minutes and people are complaining.

It seems us millennials simply cannot live without our first thing in the morning fix of Insta.

Fear not, though, as Instagram is down for everyone - it's not just you or your wifi.

The photo-sharing app is experiencing widespread server issues which have caused the app to crash.

People were checking Twitter to reassure themselves they weren't the only ones affected.

Some even uninstalled Instagram, turned off their phones and then re-installed the app.

We feel you, fellow Instagrammers.

Instagram has not yet issued any comment on why they are experiencing problems, or when the app will be working again.

On their website, it says there are currently no "known issues to report".

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

InstagramSocial Media
By Breda Graham
Digital Journalist

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover