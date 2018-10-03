Meltdown averted - Instagram is back up and running

Update: We can all relax again knowing that as of 9.10am, Instagram is officially back up and running.

Now post that selfie you've been thinking about posting while you can!

Earlier: Instagram users across the globe are struggling to log into the app.

Many Instagram users have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to vent their panic and frustration with the social media app.

It has been reported that the app has been down now for over 30 minutes and people are complaining.

It seems us millennials simply cannot live without our first thing in the morning fix of Insta.

Fear not, though, as Instagram is down for everyone - it's not just you or your wifi.

The photo-sharing app is experiencing widespread server issues which have caused the app to crash.

People were checking Twitter to reassure themselves they weren't the only ones affected.

Some even uninstalled Instagram, turned off their phones and then re-installed the app.

We feel you, fellow Instagrammers.

When you wake up and Instagram is down 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hwyMaCeND5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 3, 2018

*turns off wifi*

*turns on data*

*turns phone off and on*

*uninstall and install instagram*

*goes on twitter*#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/jLU4m52QSb — jess (@sugarhoex) October 3, 2018

FOLLOW!!!!!!!

and Retweet if you checked Instagram, saw it ain’t working, then checked twitter to see if it was your WiFi messing up or not 🤣🤣 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/nSLP7kAJaM — Central Valley Marketing Network (@CVMN209) October 3, 2018

Instagram Down: the millenial apocalypse. — Jordan Doww (@JordanDoww) October 3, 2018

Instagram is down so I’m just gonna sit here reading tweets about It being down🤦🏽‍♀️ — Chloe Rose (@ChloeRoseOFCL) October 3, 2018

can’t sleep and instagram is apparently down. what am i supposed to do now? lol! 😂😂 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/YuCqtRaGGW — VALERIE TEJEDA💃🏻 (@valerietejeda) October 3, 2018

Me coming on Twitter to see if anyone else is suffering with instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/oCNwYn4xOs — darshanie (@baeu_taeful) October 3, 2018

I’m just waiting for @instagram to notice that #instagramdown is number 2 on trending — Jolea (@Jolea_Anna) October 3, 2018

When Insta is life. How many of these Insta-Famous kids are freaking out RN because Instagram hasn't refreshed for 2 minutes #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/N5PI76MMTo — Katie Mcfall (@katiemcfall11) October 3, 2018

me coming to Twitter to see if anyone is having problems on instagram...#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/HKJn7lqdz9 — BlazedByAri (@blazedbyariana) October 3, 2018

Instagram is down! It’s happening guys! 😂 On to Plan B!🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/FU0w2pOx8D — Nadia Jaftha (@Nadia_Sunshine) October 3, 2018

Instagram must be down , I'm seeing new faces here pic.twitter.com/PuqDKBVYPK — Oladipupo Oriire (@Orire_) October 3, 2018

Hello @instagram , are you even alive now? pic.twitter.com/Ry8WjIfLNi — Lester Ng Kim Ho (@lesterngkimho) October 3, 2018

Instagram has not yet issued any comment on why they are experiencing problems, or when the app will be working again.

On their website, it says there are currently no "known issues to report".

- Digital Desk