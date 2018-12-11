Meet Trisha Lewis, your inspiration for 2019

Back to Discover Home

Are you looking forward to seeing the back of 2018?

Itching for your ‘new year, new me’ moment in 2019?

Well, meet Trisha Lewis, the 30-year-old Limerick native that is garenteed to give you that new lease of life you may be looking for.

The Cork-based chef has garnered over 12,000 followers on Instagram after setting a goal of losing 100 pounds.

“Started at 26 stone. 100lb target,” her page, “Trisha’s Transformation” reads along with the amount she has already lost.

A total of 89 pounds, that’s over 6 stone.

Posing in front of a pyramid of butter, equivalent to amount of weight lost, she said:

This isn’t a dream anymore, this isn’t a wish I wish in private! . It’s here. It’s reality! I’m on the way to being who I wanted to me! Vain

Her regular video updates, recipes and lengthy posts have become an inspiration to thousands.

And not to mention her gas, laid-back attitude and genuine personality that will keep you smiling from ear to ear.

Follow her journey here
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover