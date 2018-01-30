Meet the Scandi princesses who could rival Kate in the fashion stakes

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have set off on their four-day tour to celebrate the culture of Sweden and Norway in their first official visit to the Scandinavian countries.

The royals will meet local people, Swedish celebrities like Stellan Skarsgard and Alicia Vikander, and foreign monarchy.

Kate started off the tour by meeting hockey players in Stockholm – and wrapping up in the cold (Victoria Jones/PA)

As always, all eyes will be on Kate’s fashion choices. The Duchess, who’s pregnant with her third child, will most likely be wearing a lot of coats though, as temperatures in Stockholm are hovering around zero degrees Celsius.

Both Sweden and Norway have royal families that rival Britain’s in glamour. Progressive and fashion conscious, here’s why the princesses of these Scandi royal families should be your new obsession.

Princess Victoria of Sweden

With King Carl XVI as her dad, Princess Victoria is next in line to the Swedish throne. The 40-year-old has a busy royal and charity schedule, and is known for rarely putting a sartorial foot wrong. She often wears Swedish designers, as well as high-street brands like COS and & Other Stories – and has even worn H&M on the red carpet. She’s also a big fan of sustainable brands like Stella McCartney and Gestuz. Victoria doesn’t seem afraid to wear bold prints or colour, but her style is very tailored, and therefore royal-appropriate.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

The youngest of King Carl XVI’s three children, Princess Madeleine of Sweden is, like Kate, expecting her third child. She’s actually currently living in London, because of her husband Chris’s job, who works in finance. She even has a Facebook page where she regularly posts about royal duties and her work with the World Childhood Foundation. Madeleine, 35, got married in 2013 in a stunning Valentino gown and she’s the queen of the red carpet – always rocking an ultra-feminine style in designers like Chloe, Givenchy and Bottega Veneta.

Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit



Over in Norway, the royal family are just as stylish. Mette-Marit, 44, is married to Crown Prince Haakon, who is heir to the throne, and is the UN special representative for UNAIDS. The mum-of-three and future queen wears a lot of pastels and neutrals, which is perfect for her fair colouring. Valentino is known to be one of her favourite designers and her style is classic, with a playful edge – sometimes with ruffles or embellished detailing.

