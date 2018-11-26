Meet the retired Irish greyhound who is now living his best life in Austrian monastery

Meet, Dudu, the Irish greyhound who is now living a heavenly life in Europe after being adopted by a priest in an Austrian monastery.

Ballinveala Dudu, now known as Dudu to his new owners, was rehomed by the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust (IRGT) to Germany in September but was then adopted by the priest in the small town of Bregenz, in western Austria, last month.

Just look at his little face.

The IRGT has helped to rehome over 5,300 racing greyhounds since 2008, with 853 rehomed between January and October of this year.

Here are just some who’ve already found their forever home.

A further 132 greyhounds are on the IRGT’s rehoming list with 60 of these to be rehomed between now and the end of the year.

These greyhounds will be rehomed as pets in homes in Ireland, the UK, Sweden, Italy, the Czech Republic and Belgium.

Greyhoundhilfe, the German agency who helped Dudu find a new home, have held a long established partnership with the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust.

Welfare Officer with the Irish Greyhound Board and Secretary to the IRGT, Barry Coleman, commented:

It is excellent to see Dudu, and hundreds of others like him, finding loving homes and having a happy and healthy retirement

“Greyhounds make for excellent pets and have an uncanny ability to transition to the family couch with ease.

“They are best known as couch potatoes, needing very little exercise or special diet. With greater public awareness we can ensure these prized athletes get the retirement they deserve and equally bring happiness to many people’s lives.”

IRGT Trustee Brigid Frank, from Loughrea in Co. Galway, was a key player in Dudu’s rehoming.

By Anna O'Donoghue

