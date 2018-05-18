Meet the friendly neighbourhood Spiderman whose cos-play is making waves online

A good cosplay is ever an entertaining sight, but when someone really commits to their character it becomes something special.

A video of Spiderman riding the subway in Boston has gone viral and it’s the commitment to the Marvel character’s classic ceiling-hanging pose that makes it special.

Boston Spidey’s real name is Jalen Latimer and he is rather taken with playing his character.

“The climbing started when I realised that I could do it without being questioned,” he told the Press Association. “I’ve always loved climbing things, so Spiderman was kinda just the perfect person for me.

“I actually find it kind of serene to be hanging like that now, like it’s almost second nature.”

So this was just the first of two kids that I saw with spiderman costumes today. I guess I finally know what it's like when kids see me dressed as spidey, because I was so excited to see them. I do this to bring joy to everyone around me, and they returned the favor. I'm so happy! . . . Also this picture is amazing. Doing all those aerial stunts is so difficult without and proper training, but high risk = high reward. I'm so thankful to the parents for not only taking the pic, but letting me post it. . . . #SpiderMan #SpideySquad #spidey #milesmorales #intothespiderverse #PeterParker #PeterParkour #withgreatpowercomesgreatresponsibility #RIPSpiderman #graycosplay #cosplay #cosplaylover #ultimatespiderman #ultimatespidermancosplay #ultimate #spoods #JJJ #JayJonahJameson #bostonspiderman #boston #bostonspidey #mbta #herostime #acrobatics #insomniac #SpideySighting A post shared by Gray Cosplay (@gray.cosplay) on May 13, 2018 at 5:47pm PDT

Jalen has appeared on local news since going viral but for him it’s about the reaction from those he meets in character.

“The reason for my Spidermanning is pretty simple: I love seeing the kids’ reactions when they see a superhero,” added Jalen. “It’s heart-warming.

“I’ve had tons of kids just run and hug me, and it makes me happy that I’m able to make them happy.”

Sometimes you literally look up to your heros…. . . . #SpiderMan #SpideySquad #spidey #Miles #milesmorales #intothespiderverse #PeterParker #PeterParkour #FreeComicBookDay #NewEnglandComics #withgreatpowercomesgreatresponsibility #RIPSpiderman #graycosplay #cosplay #cosplaylover #ultimatespiderman #ultimatespidermancosplay #ultimate #spoods #JJJ #JayJonahJameson #getmepicturesofspiderman #iwantspiderman #SpideySelfie #SpiderSelfie #bostonspiderman #boston #bostonspidey #mbta #herostime A post shared by Gray Cosplay (@gray.cosplay) on May 5, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT

A post shared by Gray Cosplay (@gray.cosplay) on Apr 23, 2018 at 5:01am PDT

“My ultimate goal is just to bring joy to as many people as possible,” said Jalen. “As someone who’s gone through those down periods, anything that can bring me back up is worth doing.”

If you’d like to keep up to date with Jalen the Boston Spidey, check out his Instagram page.

- Press Association