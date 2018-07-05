Meet the adventurous cat who lives on a boat with his doggy companion

A cat who lives an adventurous life on a yacht is taking the internet by storm.

Salty, real name Neo, is a four-year-old Turkish Van cat who has lived on the boat since he was a kitten. He lives with owners Bernadette and Andy and springer spaniel Pippa.

Bernadette and Andy lived on land in Devon until 2011, when they sold their house and took to the water. They bought a 43ft twin-masted yacht with four cabins and a living area.

After restoring the boat over a couple of years, the pair and their animals began to explore. They have covered Somerset, Plymouth, Cornwall, Wales and are currently in the Western Isles of Scotland, covering their adventures on social media as they go.

Salty’s Instagram account has more than 25,000 people following his adventures. Pippa also features in the odd photo or video.

“He enjoys being nosy sitting in the cockpit of the boat watching the comings and goings wherever we are,” Bernadette told the Press Association.

“He also enjoys going ashore for walks on a lead and is partial to a canoe trip every so often.

“His main activities aboard during the summer are either sleeping or chasing flies which can lead to some quite acrobatic exercise.”

Make today awesome 🏔. Happy Throwback Thursday to my holiday in Isle of Skye. Talking of awesome~ saying massive thank you to @krazymeows for featuring my mate Jib and I 💙. A post shared by 🌬s̫a̫l̫t̫y̫_s̫e̫a̫_c̫a̫t̫ ⛵️ (@salty_sea_cat) on Apr 19, 2018 at 12:01pm PDT

Bernadette said Pippa, nine, is a typical spaniel who loves to swim and sit on the boat looking for fish.

“Dogs are a fairly common sight on a boat but often people are a little surprised when they see a cat sat in the cockpit or staring out of a window at them,” she said.

“Salty has his own cabin so can be regularly seen peering out of his window at whomever decides to pass.”

- Press Association