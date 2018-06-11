Meet Sparky: the goat who stole the red carpet at this years Tony awards

Sparky the goat strutted his hooves on the Tony awards red carpet last night.

Sparky was accompanied by Tony nominee, Ken Davenport.

People were surprised to say the least that an actual real goat was on the red carpet.

The goat is from the production, Once on this island, which won Best revival of a musical on the night.

Sparky has proved a hit with fans, even boasting his own instagram account with over 2,000 followers.

Every #diva needs a good costume change—serving you #TonyAwards after party LEWKS.

A post shared by Goats On This Island (@goatsonthisisland) on

It remains to be seen if this new stage star will have the fame go to his head and become the showbiz worlds next diva.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

