Meet Mikie, the yoga-loving farmer from Kerry

Last night’s Six One news gave us an insight into the life of Kerry farmer, Mikie O’Shea.

O’Shea has recently discovered a new-found love for yoga and practices it once a week along with many others farmers in the area.

He told Six One news that he loves the way it helps keep the body in shape and raved about the great benefits it has for his knees and back.

“You’d be a new man after coming back from yoga,” he said.

He also said that the class helps him exercise his mental health and deal with rural isolation, a problem for a lot of Irish farmers.

“I live on my own is the main reason, it’s an excuse to get out of the house,” he explained.

“I’m not a man for the bar. Rural isolation is a big problem.

“If you don’t get out of the house, you’ll be left behind”

A grand stretch in the evenings - farmers in Co Kerry embrace yoga pic.twitter.com/lepSD00OJi — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 26, 2018

Since the clip was tweeted by RTÉ News its received a wealth of positive feedback.

