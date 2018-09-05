Meet Miguel, a marmoset who cannot help but climb on his favourite human’s head

Whether he’s doing it to get ahead or simply having a bit of a laugh, one monkey at Symbio Wildlife Park on the outskirts of Sydney has developed a rather unusual habit.

Miguel the marmoset is the creature in question. The cheeky monkey has started climbing on one zoo keeper’s head while she finishes her feeding and cleaning duties, and has become the envy of his family in doing so.

Playtime with our Common Marmoset Who can work when you have adorable distractions like these little guys. 🙊🙈🙉🐒 Posted by Symbio Wildlife Park on Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Clinging onto the hair of zoo keeper Jules, Miguel seems happiest when he is on top of her head, with other members of his family attempting to garner a little attention also.

“I think he started to jump onto my head so he could have his own space when the rest of his family members were jumping onto my shoulders,” said Jules.

“Now he does it as soon as I enter their enclosure, and typically he won’t leave until I start walking towards the door.

“Even though it looks strange, he feels like a comfortable warm beanie on my head – and let’s face it, it is ridiculously cute.”

Miguel, a common marmoset, climbs on top of a zoo keeper’s head (Kevin Fallon/Symbio Wildlife Park)

You’ve got a point there Jules. He is quite cute.

- Press Association