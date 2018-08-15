Meet Ireland’s Puppy of the Year 2018
Move over the Rose of Tralee, this year’s Puppy of the Year 2018 has been announced.
After a nationwide search throughout Petmania’s stores, Ireland’s largest pet retailer whittled it down to 12 finalists.
And taking the top spot is …
Hugo O’Malley
Hugo is from Six Mile Bridge on the Limerick and Clare border and was nominated by his pet parent Ruth O’Malley, a Montessori teacher.
Following the bereavement of a much-loved pet in 2017, it was serendipity when Ruth and Hugo’s paths crossed on the one year anniversary of her previous pet.
Hugo received the top prize which includes a year’s supply of food and grooming, a puppy photography shoot and a two-night stay in Enniskoe House, County Mayo.
How could we forget the runners-up, which includes a Vizsla from Waterford, a Bernese Mountain Dog from Tullamore and a young Whippet from Wexford.
This was the fourth year of the competition, and Petmania teamed up with SEVEN Dog Nutrition.
Dogs who entered the competition nationwide received a Seven Puppy Pack.
Petmania’s Marketing Manager Emily Millers has said:
