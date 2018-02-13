Meet Harley, the dog so athletic she has a highlights reel

Most dogs are fast, but Harley Quinn is an athlete.

Such an athlete, in fact, that a highlights reel of Harley’s incredible steps and sprinting made by her owner, Matt Pruznick, has gone viral – see if you can work out why.

“The last clip in the video, the one shot at nighttime, was from November 2015, when she was eight months old,” Matt, a journalist based in Manhattan, New York, told the Press Association. “That was the first time I realised that she had a really special talent.”

Harley turns three next month and her speed and agility has proved a hit online, with the footage of her making a fool out of other pooches in her neighbourhood watched and shared thousands of times on Reddit and YouTube.

“She loves being chased,” said Matt. “Sometimes I’ll have to chase her a little bit myself to get her going, and other dogs will see her running and join the chase.

“But that’s when she runs at her best: when she has dogs with some speed of their own in hot pursuit.”

(Matt Pruznick)

An athlete that relishes a sporting challenge – so what sport would she be best at?

“If she could play human sports, I’d like to think she’d be a multi-sports athlete,” said Matt. “But she’s definitely best suited to American football as a running back – small but explosive and ridiculously agile players have been among the best to ever play that position.

“I’ve long called her ‘The Canine Barry Sanders’ (after the Detroit Lions NFL running back), and there have been dozens of comments on her video’s Reddit post making the same comparison.

“There have also been a lot of comments likening her to Lionel Messi, and although I never had the chance to play association football, I’d encourage her to try out for that as well!”

(Matt Pruznick)

If you’d like to see more of Harley, check out her Instagram page.